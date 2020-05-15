Guidelines released for Mississippi casinos reopening May 21

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Soon you’ll be able to once again place bets at Mississippi casinos.
Mississippi Gaming Commission announced Friday that casinos in the Magnolia State can reopen on May 21 at 50% capacity.
Guidelines were listed on a five-page letter covering everything from slots to food service.
Upon entrance employees and guests will be asked if they’ve been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. If they’re experiencing a fever, loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea.
If someone answers yes to any of these questions they can not enter.
“We feel confident we can accomplish those,” said Larry Gregory Executive Director, Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association.
Gregory says casinos in Mississippi are ready to put its employees back to work.
"We have 20,000+ employees that have been furloughed since March 16th, so we are looking back at putting back 20,000 employees,” said Gregory.
The guidelines indicate casinos can open up at their own discretion.
Gregory believes come next week all 26 casinos in Mississippi will reopen.
"I’ve not heard of any not wanting to reopen, I’ll just tell you that.”
Since casinos were asked to close Gregory says millions of dollars were lost and it’s now time to make up for lost revenue.
“We were losing right at $5 million a week in tax, in tax lost to the state.”
In the five-page letter that lists the guidelines, there are not specifics on what penalties or fines a casino can face is they don’t not follow the guidelines. However, Gregory says the gambling industry is already heavily regulated and highly doubts that any casinos want to find out what the consequences are for not adhering to the guidelines.
