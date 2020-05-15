2 historic businesses are reopening May 15 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two iconic businesses in the Bluff City are reopening after the coronavirus forced them to shut down.
Gibson’s Donuts and the Malco Summer Drive-In plan to reopen May 15.
Local donut lovers have been craving a tasty treat from Gibson’s for weeks. Now, customers have the opportunity to get a takeaway order from the shop on Mendenhall.
Owner Don DeWeese says the shop will look a little different than customers are used to with markings for social distancing, masks and more.
Initially, Gibson’s was offering call-in orders for May 15. But after an overwhelming amount of orders, Gibson’s had to stop taking call-in orders.
So if you want to wait in line, you can still get a tasty treat!
The Malco Summer Drive-In is also planning to reopen today in the Mid-South. The drive-in has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Malco is asking customers to purchase their tickets online to encourage social distancing. Only those with a pre-purchased carload ticket (printed or via phone) will be granted admission.
Attendance will also be limited to 50 percent.
For more details on the Malco Summer Drive-In’s new guidelines to reopen, click here.
