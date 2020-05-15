International Paper gifting millions of boxes to food banks during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - International Paper is donating millions of boxes to food relief organizations.
The Memphis-based company is gifting 2 million corrugated boxes to groups like the Mid-South Food Bank, as well as national and global organizations like Feeding America and the Global Food Banking Network.
International Paper officials are asking for the public's help in filling those boxes.
The company is starting a social media campaign to do so.
“You can use the hashtag, #HelpFillTheBoxes on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to encourage others to donate to food banks and to help fill the 2 million boxes that International Paper has donated,” said Alissa Campbell-Shaw, International Paper.
Company officials say these boxes will store and protect food as it is delivered from farms to food banks, and stores to homes.
