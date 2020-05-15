Memphis Farmers Market opening Saturday with new changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis slowly begins to reopen, the Memphis Farmers Market is planning to return this weekend.
The Memphis Farmers Market was supposed to open six weeks ago but was postponed due to COVID-19. However, the re-opening comes with several new changes.
“We’ve been working behind the scenes to do this and kind of re-think the entire market so that people can have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and prepared foods but in a safe manor,” said Emily Wyonzek, president of the Memphis Farmers Market.
Some of the changes include reserving the first hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for those who are high risk, only allowing 100 guests inside the market at a time, requiring everyone to wear face makes, spacing markers to help with social distancing, and the normal 45 vendors will be cut in half to 24.
"It's definitely not going to be that festival atmosphere that we're used to with live music and food trucks and activities for kids and stuff. We won't have pet sitting available, so please leave your little furry friends at home unless they are service animals," Wyonzek said.
“I’m really excited, and I think the people are going to love the menu.” said Ranequa Bean, owner of 350 Bake.
Bean started her business just five weeks ago, in the middle of a pandemic, but will be serving her delicious cakes, pastries and vegan treats at the Memphis Farmers Market this weekend.
“When I’m cooking I’m doing the Clorox wipes in between wipe downs, I’m wearing a mask when I do my baking. It’s definitely different,” Bean said.
Despite her unique start, Bean says she's excited to meet new customers, and to do so safely.
"When customers are coming to the table we're going to have table cloths down I'm going to spray and wipe in between customers, we'll have hand sanitizer for customers also," Bean said.
The Memphis Farmers Market team asks for your patience as they work to figure out this new normal.
The Farmers Market is near the corner of G.E. Patterson and Front street and runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
