Orpheum Theatre announces virtual summer camp for students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your kids are interested in performing arts, this is the perfect opportunity for your family.
The Orpheum Theatre will launch a virtual summer camp for grades 3-8 this summer!
According to a news release, summer camps are going virtual at the Orpheum to protect the health and safety of participants and camp staff.
The digital camp will be facilitated through Zoom with the Orpheum Theatre Group’s camp director and professional teaching artists.
Students will participate in classes focused on acting, music, movement, and storytelling. They will even get the opportunity to collaborate with other campers.
- Virtual Rising Star Camp – For students entering Grades 3-5, Dates: June 15-19 / 9 a.m. -Noon, Fee: $100
- Virtual Broadway Boot Camp – For students entering Grades 6-8, Dates: June 8-12 / 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fee: $150
The Orpheum is also offering a ‘Mending Hearts Camp.' This is directed for students grades 6-8 that have experienced the death of one or both parents.
Campers will be surrounded by a virtual community of peers who have experienced a similar loss. They will explore their creativity and get support from healing counselors.
This camp will give them a creative space to express themselves and build self-confidence.
- Virtual Mending Hearts Camp – For students entering Grades 6-8 Dates: July 6-10 and July 13-17, Fee: $50 per family. Scholarships are available. No child will be turned away due to financial hardship.
Mending Hearts Camp for Grades 3-5 scheduled for June 22-July 1 has been postponed.
You can register your children for these interactive online camps by clicking here. Priority will be given to Mid-South area students. Enrollment capacity is limited so each camper can have individual attention.
For more information, contact Sheree Stubblefield via email at mendinghearts@orpheum-memphis.com
