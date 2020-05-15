Rochelle Stevens track meet postponed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While some sports are coming back, one Memphis institution has been put on hold.
The Rochelle Stevens Invitational Track Meet, which was set for May 25, has been postponed to Memorial Day Weekend of 2021.
The event open to all comers is sponsored by two time Olympic gold and silver medalist Rochelle Stevens of Memphis.
It’s designed to expose high school students to college recruiters and formal track competitions.
The event is certified to qualify runners for the AAU Junior Olympics, Senior Olympics,
She has put on the meet for the past 29 years.
