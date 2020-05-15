SCSO reports more than 200 detainees, employees have tested positive for COVID-19

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 15, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 3:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is reporting 66 employees and more than 150 detainees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of the 66 cases, 59 are corrections officers.

Only one employee is hospitalized and 29 employees have recovered.

An SCSO spokesperson says three detainees are separated from others while they recover from the virus.

There no known cases at the jail east facility or juvenile court detention center.

All facilities have been issued masks, according to SCSO.

All detainees who work with employees are also required to wear masks.

