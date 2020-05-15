Showers and thunderstorms likely through this weekend

It’s cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. It will be a humid afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Although it’s dry now, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain will start around noon and showers will continue through sunset. A few thunderstorms could have small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. It will be dry and cloudy after 9 pm with low temperatures in the 60s.