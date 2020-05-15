Showers and thunderstorms likely through this weekend

It’s cloudy this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s. It will be a humid afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Although it’s dry now, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Rain will start around noon and showers will continue through sunset. A few thunderstorms could have small hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. It will be dry and cloudy after 9 pm with low temperatures in the 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. High: 80. Winds will be south 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 68. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, but rain chances will increase Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Heavy rain will move in during the afternoon and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening. High temperatures will go from the lower 80s Saturday to the upper 70s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: temperatures and humidity will drop slightly next week behind the cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 50s. However, we will be back in the 80s by the end of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.