Health officials reporting more than 3,600 cases of COVID-19 in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials with the Shelby County Health Department are reporting more than 3,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 countywide.
Case numbers increased by 72 Saturday jumping from 3,959 to 3,641. So far there have been 84 coronavirus related deaths in Shelby County since the first case was confirmed in March.
SCHD says 48,130 people have been tested so far and more than half of those that have contracted the virus have recovered.
David Sweat with the SCHD said there has been an increase in Hispanic cases and an increase in Hispanic pediatric cases across Shelby County. Currently, 70% of fatalities are among African-American residents.
The Shelby County Health Department is also investigating a cluster of infections at 15 long-term care facilities in Shelby County where 294 residents and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 people have died.
The largest outbreak is at the Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation Center with 64 residents and 24 staff testing positive -- five people have died. The outbreak is still ongoing.
As of Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health has reported 16,970 cases and 290 deaths statewide. State health officials are expecting to update those numbers at 2 p.m.
