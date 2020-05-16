Memphis faith leaders pledge to hold off on in-person services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They have different beliefs and different styles of worshipping. But when it comes to the threat posed by COVID-19, they're on the same page.
A group of 18 Memphis faith leaders came together for a one-minute long public service announcement, announcing their intention to continue social distancing.
"As faith leaders, Jewish, Christian and Muslim, we will wait a bit longer to gather for face-to-face worship because my choices and my freedom do not come at the expense of your safety and health," the faith leaders said in the PSA.
Hope Church Pastor Rufus Smith told WMC Action News 5 it started with the churches stepping up to help COVID-19 patients.
"As one thing led to another, we realized it might be important for us to have a statement of solidarity," said Smith.
Smith says as more parts of the Mid-South reopen, faith leaders are facing pressure, including economic pressure, to reopen.
But these faith leaders say it's important to make that decision based "on love, morality and the best of medical science."
"And that is to love your neighbor as you love yourself, particularly those who are more vulnerable," said Smith.
It's a message they hope all people will understand during these uncertain times.
Smith says the faith leaders who participated in the video will make their own individual decisions on when to reopen, but he says they are on the same page as it relates to practicing safety protocols.
