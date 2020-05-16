MFD: Whitehaven house fire leaves two dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A house fire in Whitehaven left two men dead early Saturday morning after food was left unattended on the stove.
The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire around 4:13 a.m. at a residence on E. Holmes Road, near Duelling Oaks.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 4:32 a.m. and found two men unresponsive in the bedroom.
They were rushed to Regional One in critical condition with smoke inhalation and were later pronounced dead.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
The cause of death is pending the Shelby County Medical Examiner’s report.
Investigators say the residence did not have a working smoke alarm.
Total damage is estimated at more than $25,000.
