Rain chances on the rise this weekend

Heat, humidity and rain chances will be in the forecast this weekend. This pattern will change once a cold front passes across the area on Sunday.
Rather warm start to the day across the Mid-South. South winds will reman in the forecast through our Saturday, helping temperatures soar into the middle to lower 80s. The humid factor will remain in place, as will partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is the potential for a shower or storm across the Mid-South, with the best chances this afternoon and evening. Tonight, skies will be mainly cloudy and lows will remain in the upper 60s. Few showers are possible with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Rain or Storm Chance: 40%. Winds: South around 5 to 10 mph. High: 84.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly clear. Rain Chance: 40%. Winds: Southeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 68.
SUNDAY: A cold front will track across the area tomorrow. That will increase the coverage for rain and storm chances. Highs ahead of the front will reach into the 70s and 80s. As the front pushes out of the region, this will mark the return of northerly winds and cooler, less humid air to the region. Lows Sunday night will fall into the lower 60s under clearing skies.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the lower 70s, lower humidity and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday we again are expecting partly to mostly sunny skies with highs back into the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday and Friday afternoon highs are back into the lower 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 60s.
