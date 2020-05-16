Rain chances on the rise this weekend

Rather warm start to the day across the Mid-South. South winds will reman in the forecast through our Saturday, helping temperatures soar into the middle to lower 80s. The humid factor will remain in place, as will partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is the potential for a shower or storm across the Mid-South, with the best chances this afternoon and evening. Tonight, skies will be mainly cloudy and lows will remain in the upper 60s. Few showers are possible with southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph.