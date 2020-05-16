Rain will be likely for most tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will remain along with a chance isolated showers & storms through the evening hours. A cold front will bring a better chance of showers and storms on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated showers & storms. Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 69
SUNDAY: Scattered showers & storms Wind: S 10-15 High: 79
SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers & storms. Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 60
REST OF THE WEEKEND: More areas will see rain on Sunday as a cold front tracks across the Mid-South. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and a few rumbles of thunder along with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to start with more clouds in the late afternoon. Highs will be near 70 and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
