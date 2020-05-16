SCSO confirms 66 officers, 151 detainees tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Saturday on coronavirus cases among their detainees and officers.
There are now 66 officers and 151 detainees that have tested positive for COVID-19. One officer is hospitalized and 29 others have recovered.
Captian Anthony Buckner says there has only been an increase of one new employee contracting the virus since last week.
Of the 151 detainees who have tested positive, 148 of them have recovered. There are three detainees who are medically isolated and separate from the general population.
Detainee populations have decreased significantly at 201 Poplar, Jail East, and the juvenile court detention center in wake of the deadly virus.
Buckner says SCSO is following guidelines provided by the county and state health departments along with the Centers for Disease Control. All detainees at all three facilities have also been issued masks for preventative measures.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.