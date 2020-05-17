Cold front brings more rain & storms to end the weekend

Heat and humidity continue today across the Mid-South, a cold front will push into the region today, giving us more chances for rain and storms.
Another warm and muggy start to the day across the Mid-South. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this morning with light rain showers passing across the region. Today we will keep mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Showers and storms will be widely scattered across the region as a cold front and low pressure system pass through the area. Some storms could pack a punch, with gusty winds and heavy downpours, all thanks to the heat and humidity in place. South winds will be quite breezy today around 10 to 15 mph but that will subside once the front passes overnight. Clouds will remain in place tonight along with a few showers on the back side of the cold front. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain or Storm Chance: 70%. Winds: South around 10 to 15 mph. High: 79.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain Chance: 40%. Winds: Light to calm. Low: 61.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Noticeable change in the forecast to start the week ahead. Monday we are tracking highs in the lower to middle 70s with lowering humidity and partly cloudy skies, lows will dip into the upper to middle 50s. Tuesday will be much the same, partly cloudy skies with highs near 70 degrees and lows in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday we remain partly cloudy with high sin the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday a few more clouds will be in the are making it mostly cloudy with highs back in the lower 80s and lows in the middle 60s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mainly to partly cloudy with highs int he middle to upper 80s and the slight chance for a shower.
Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on your Mid-South forecast.
