Cold front brings more rain & storms to end the weekend

Another warm and muggy start to the day across the Mid-South. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s this morning with light rain showers passing across the region. Today we will keep mostly to partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs warming into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Showers and storms will be widely scattered across the region as a cold front and low pressure system pass through the area. Some storms could pack a punch, with gusty winds and heavy downpours, all thanks to the heat and humidity in place. South winds will be quite breezy today around 10 to 15 mph but that will subside once the front passes overnight. Clouds will remain in place tonight along with a few showers on the back side of the cold front. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.