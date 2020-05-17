On & off showers & storms through tonight

THE WEEK AHEAD: Monday will feel more comfortable as humidity will be lower but some clouds will linger. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s along with lows in the upper to middle 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees and lows in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday we remain partly cloudy with high sin the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday a few more clouds will be in the are making it mostly cloudy with highs back in the lower 80s and lows in the middle 60s.