Shelby County COVID-19 cases increase by 78 with 2 new long-term care facility outbreaks reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is reporting a total of 3,719 COVID-19 cases countywide with no new deaths reported since Saturday morning.
With SCHD reporting 3,641 cases Saturday, the county has since seen an increase of 78 cases. More than 65% of residents have recovered from the deadly virus and more than 51,500 have been tested.
More than 80 people have died due to complications with COVID-19 since the virus hit Shelby County in March.
Health officials are also monitoring a cluster of ongoing outbreaks at several long-term care facilities that have affected 316 residents and staff members -- 29 have died.
Sunday, the health department added two more facilities to the list -- Ava Maria Assisted Living and Parkview Retirement Home. Ava Maria Assisted Living reported 14 cases and Parkview Retirement reported 3.
All the facilities listed are working with the health department to get the outbreaks under control.
Although the virus is most dangerous to elderly and individuals with underlying conditions, the age groups most affected in the county are ages 25 to 34 making up 17% of the cases and ages 45 to 54 making up 16% of the cases.
The chart below shows the latest information provided by SCHD:
Tennessee Department of Health says the state’s COVID-19 numbers topped 17,000 Saturday with cases numbers hitting 17,288 with 295 deaths after more than 320,000 people have been tested across the state.
TDH is expected to update those numbers at 2 p.m.
