TBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are trying to figure out what led to a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Germantown.
The TBI says 49-year-old Brian Cooper died in the shooting at his home in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive near Kirby Parkway.
WMC Action News 5 has learned three Germantown police officers are on administrative leave during the investigation.
TBI said officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance involving gunfire at 3:20 a.m.
TBI says when officers arrived on the scene, they encountered Brian Cooper.
The officers said Cooper had several firearms and refused to drop his weapons, TBI says.
"The officers encountered a man with several firearms who refused orders to drop his weapons. For reasons still under investigation, three officers fired at the man, fatally wounding him," said TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister.
McAlister said the officer-involved shooting happened in Cooper's back yard.
McAlister said the other person at the scene, who she declined to identify, was not hurt in the shooting.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says he heard an initial gunshot followed by commotion about ten minutes later.
"And then I heard rapid gunfire like boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," he said.
The man said he texted Cooper to see if he heard the noise.
He then realized a short time later that police were at Cooper's house.
He described Cooper and his wife as "good people" who loved to have backyard get-togethers and pool parties.
But what happened in their backyard early Sunday morning is now at the center of TBI's investigation.
TBI says it will be up to Germantown Police to identify the officers.
A spokesman for Germantown PD says they plan to discuss releasing the officer's identities on Monday.
McAlister said TBI will turn their investigative findings over to the Shelby County District Attorney.
