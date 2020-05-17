TBI: 1 dead in Germantown officer-involved shooting

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - An officer-involved shooting investigation that ended in a fatality is underway in Germantown, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI agents are on the scene of the shooting on Corisca Drive near Kirby Parkway.
The cause of the shooting has not been released at this time, but Keli McAlister, a public information officer with TBI, says one person was fatally shot during the incident.
We have crews on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
