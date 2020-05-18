Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson visits Forrest City amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson plans to give an update on Arkansas’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from Forrest City.
Hutchinson is speaking at the Forrest City Civic Center located at 1335 N. Washington St. The event begins at 1:30 p.m.
Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
Last week, Arkansas officials said St. Francis had the most active COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Monday, there are 341 COVID-19 cases, many of which are inside the prison walls in Forrest City.
As of Monday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons reported 252 inmates and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the low-security prison. Three staff members tested positive at the high-security prison.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons told WMC Actions News 5 they plan to test 100 percent of the prison population at the low-security prison.
Prison officials also said the majority of positive inmates are exhibiting mild to no symptoms.
More than 4,700 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Arkansas. Officials have also reported 3,590 recoveries and nearly 100 deaths.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.