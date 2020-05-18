Best Life: Dangers of women binge drinking

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Alcohol. Most people find it normal to indulge, in fact, 85 percent of people over the age of 18 drink at some point in their lifetime. But recent research is calling alcoholism a growing women’s health issue. We’ll share the benefits of cutting back, and the new sober curious movement that’s on the rise to combat this issue.
It’s become a social norm—almost necessity. With friends, a loved one or all alone, more women are doing more damage by drinking too much. “What I say is that I have a broken ‘off’ switch. When I start, I can’t stop. More is always better. Physically, I felt horrible, and I knew it was starting to take its toll on me, physically,” said Martha Carucci, an Author and Recovering Alcoholic.
Doctors are seeing a rise in liver disease, breast cancer, brain and heart damage, as well as dire outcomes in pregnancy. So how do you decrease your risk of alcohol-related health issues? First, cut back to one drink per day for women. What about quitting completely? A new movement referred to as “sober curious” has surfaced across social media and it’s making a bold statement. Promoters are boasting better sleep, weight loss, and stronger memory skills.
Physiological differences in body composition and in how women metabolize and process alcohol all contribute to their higher susceptibility – so drinking the same amount of alcohol as your male counterpart does twice the amount of damage to a woman.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Gabriella Battistiol, Producer; Bob Walko, Videographer and Editor.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.