Cool & mainly dry for now, but a shower is still possible

THIS WEEK: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight and through the day tomorrow with a slight chance of rain during the afternoon mainly in West Tennessee and Northeast Mississippi. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower along with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows near 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s.