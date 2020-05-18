Cooler the first half of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with sunshine at times the rest of the day. It will feel less humid this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees lower than yesterday. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds northwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for a pop-up shower. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. We will have more sunshine on Wednesday, but there could still be a stray shower in areas north of I-40. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will be back in full force on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will also be a chance for a few afternoon storms on Friday.
WEEKEND: We will have another hot weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Although most of the area will be dry, we can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up shower over the weekend. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.
