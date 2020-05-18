Cooler the first half of the week

REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for a pop-up shower. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. We will have more sunshine on Wednesday, but there could still be a stray shower in areas north of I-40. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will be back in full force on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will also be a chance for a few afternoon storms on Friday.