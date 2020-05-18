1 dead, another critical after Sunday night shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a late-night shooting.
Police were called to N. Manassas Street and Lance around 10:00 Sunday night.
Officers found two people shot on the scene. Both were taken to Regional One in critical condition, but one victim did not survive.
No suspect information is available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
