FBI investigating breach of Ark. unemployment assistance website; Gov. Hutchinson visits Forrest City after uptick in COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Forrest City to praise local officials for an extremely successful COVID-19 testing event over the weekend.
During his press conference, Hutchinson also answered questions about a recent breach of the state‘s pandemic unemployment site, exposing private data.
Hutchinson confirms information first reported by the Arkansas Times that a computer programmer breached the state pandemic unemployment assistance site -- the Times reports the programmer tried unsuccessfully to warn state officials about the vulnerability.
Hutchinson specifically chose Forrest City to host his Monday press conference. Over the weekend, a local COVID-19 testing location conducted 550 tests.
“This is the most extensive testing done in any community since this pandemic started," said Hutchinson.
The governor announced Monday that bars within restaurants can open Tuesday. Freestanding bars will be allowed to reopen a week from Tuesday, May 25th.
“It will be a welcome relief to those who want to add to their capacity," said Hutchinson.
Hutchinson spent the majority of his press conference responding to questions about a recent breach of the state’s pandemic unemployment assistance website where the personal data of 30,000 applicants was exposed.
He confirmed that a computer programmer breached the site, that has since been removed for security upgrades and that the FBI is investigating.
“It is obviously of grave concern," said Hutchinson. "This is personally identifiable information that is important to everyone that applied. They don’t need to have this aggravation in life.”
The Arkansas Times reports the computer programmer was an applicant to the unemployment program and tried to warn state officials of the vulnerability, only breaching the site after he claims officials did not act to protect the information.
“Did you see a vulnerability or did you find the vulnerability? And I think we’ll let the investigation speak for itself on those points," said Hutchinson.
Hutchinson will be visiting the White House Wednesday where he says he plans to discuss with the president how good processing plants in the state of Arkansas have managed to keep their employees healthy and their plants operating during the pandemic, an issue the president has expressed concern about nationwide.
