FedEx, Microsoft announces new partnership to help business deliveries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx and Microsoft have joined together creating technology that will transform how the world of commerce operates.
Monday, FedEx and Microsoft announced the creation of FedEx Surround, which provides any company with a supply chain near-real-time analytics into shipment tracking by leveraging data, according to FedEx. The tracking analytics can be so sharp as to narrow down what zip code a package is in.
The shipping giant says this will drive more precise logistics and help with inventory management.
The technology will particularly help with businesses that are need of highly time-sensitive deliveries, like hospitals, FedEx explains.
“For example, a hospital may urgently need a package to help save a life, or a part may need rapid transport to a manufacturing facility to avoid an operational shutdown. In each instance, the near-real-time data insights provided by FedEx Surround offer a significant advantage to not only the organizations using the platform but also the people they serve.”
The companies plan to create new technologies including Dynamics 365 which will offer consumers more ways to shop along with faster and more efficient deliveries.
FedEx says FedEx Surround availability will be announced at the beginning of the summer and customer access will available in the coming months.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.