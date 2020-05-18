Gov. Bill Lee visits COVID-19 alternative care site in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is in Memphis Monday where he will tour an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assisted in transforming the old Commercial Appeal building at 495 Union Ave. into a facility for COVID-19 patients in a matter of weeks. Construction was finished late last week, but the facility is not yet open to patients.
The facility, which has 400 hospital beds, was fitted with everything from emergency capabilities, a patient isolation unit and an ambulance ramp.
