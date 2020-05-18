Hurricane season starting early: Will that mean more storms?

Since 2000 there have been 10 season, which doesn’t include this one, that storms formed before the June 1st start date. In the past six season there have been pre-season storms making Arthur the 7th. In May alone over 50 storms have formed. The National Hurricane Center meteorologist are discussing if the June date should be changed to May. Some point out the the early season storms tend to be weak and not as strong as those that form later in the season.