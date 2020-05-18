Man arrested for arson after Sunday morning house fire in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An early morning house fire in Orange Mound over the weekend was deemed arson, and now the suspect is behind bars.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home near Barron Avenue and Bradley Street around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
The fire department says the home did have a working smoke alarm.
No one was injured, but the Red Cross provided help for two adults and three children.
The fire caused about $20,000 in damage.
Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set on the exterior of the home.
A warrant was issued for 41-year-old Henry Madkins who was later arrested and charged with aggravated arson.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.