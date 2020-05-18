MATA announces service schedule changes for Memorial Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, the Memphis Area Transit Authority announced it would be slightly changing their services for Memorial Day.
The fixed-route bus service and MATAplus service will operate on a Sunday schedule, apart from route 34, which will operate on a Monday-Friday schedule.
The Main Street Trolley rail line will also operate on Sunday schedule from 10 a.m. to 6:20 p.m., every 20 minutes.
Mata buses operating on the Riverfront will operate on a Sunday schedule as well.
The Madison Trolley line will not operate, but fixed route service will be available at Madison and Cleveland on Routes 2 and 42.
MATA’s Customer Information automated line (901.274.MATA) will be available, but live calls to the MATA Customer Call Center will not be answered since the call center will be closed for the holiday.
All live calls to MATAplus reservations can at 901.722.7171 (prompt #2) will be answered from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
To check on the status of a MATAplus trip, calls to MATAplus Dispatch at 901.722.7171 (prompt #3) will be answered from 7a.m.-7 p.m.
MATA’s Customer Comment Line at 901.522.9175 is available for customers to leave messages.
The following customer service counters will be closed:
- Airways Transit Center (3033 Airways Boulevard),
- American Way Transit Center (3921 American Way)
- William Hudson Transit Center (444 North Main Street)
The MATA Administrative Offices located at 1370 Levee Road will also be closed.
This schedule on applies to Memorial Day on Monday, Nay 25. The current COVID-19 related schedule will be back in place Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.