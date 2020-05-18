Memphis Housing Authority teams up with TDH to provide accessible COVID-19 testing for families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Housing Authority teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Gaurd to provide free COVID-19 testing to families in the city’s housing units.
Monday health care workers and national guardsmen wore protective gear and offered the voluntary testing to residents at Legends Park North, Montgomery Plaza Apartments and G. E. Patterson Pointe Apartments.
MHA testing will be available again on Tuesday, May 19 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
Sites include Kefauver Terrace Apartments from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Jefferson Square Apartments.
