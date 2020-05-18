Memphis woman’s valuable family photos stolen during burglary, pleads for help identifying suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is asking for your help to recover family photographs stolen during a home break-in.
We talked with the woman who says you can’t even begin to put a value on what was taken from her.
In the last two years the house Regina Stone grew up in has been broken into three times, the most recent break-in happened Sunday night.
“I heard something weird and the sliding glass doors were wide open and I knew someone was in the house.”
In video captured by Stone’s home security camera around 8 p.m. Sunday you can see the burglar holding a flashlight and snooping through items in her living room.
She says the masked man caught on tape took yard tools and other things but the only thing she wants back are the items that were in a manilla folder.
“They’ve taken one thing that means more to me than anything else and that was a manilla envelope full of photos from my father, from the time he was a teen,” she said.
Stone grew up in a family of four.
Her mother died in 2012 and last year she lost both her brother and her father, John Stone Junior, who served in WWII.
Stone says the burglar stripped her of irreplaceable memories.
“Bri, I just want those pictures," said Stone. "It saddens me because the one thing that they’ve taken from me that I valued more than anything else is the connection with my family.”
Stone isn’t sure if she’ll ever see those pictures again, but she hopes someone sees this footage and points her and police in the right direction.
“But I hope we can find somebody -- somebody will recognize this footage, somebody knows this person, somebody knows how he carries himself, somebody knows those tattoos on him, somebody out there knows something," said Stone.
Memphis police also took a close look at that surveillance video and say the burglar was wearing a baseball cap with the word “Yums” printed on it.
He had on a t-shirt, camouflaged shorts, work boots and latex gloves. And he had some type of tattoo or birthmark on his right forearm, along with his right calf.
