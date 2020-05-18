Phase 2 of the Shelby County Back-to-Business plan begins today

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated May 18 at 10:43 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a news release from the Shelby County Health Department, Phase 2 of the Shelby County Back-to-Business plan begins May 18.

Local leaders made this decision by monitoring the growth in new cases, health care systems capacity, public health system capacity, and testing capacity.

During Phase 2, restaurants and retail still operate at 50% capacity. Civil buildings, churches and gyms move up to 50% capacity.

Sports facilities, like basketball courts open back up, with limits on how many people may use them.

“I am grateful for the hard work and many sacrifices of the residents of Shelby County. We have seen encouraging results because of a collective willingness to do all that we can to reduce the spread and embrace new skills, like social distancing. Although we still have a long way to go in Shelby County’s fight against COVID-19, we have made substantial progress and are therefore prepared to enter Phase 2. We all played a role in getting to this important mile marker. We all have a role to play to get to the next one.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
“Over the last 14 days, we’ve been closely monitoring the data... Based on the opinion of our medical experts, we are ready to move to Phase ll of our Back-to Business plan allowing more Memphians back to work in a safer way.”
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
“Thanks to citizens’ diligence in social distancing, staying at home, wearing a mask and the other things you have done to protect yourselves and others, we are able to move to phase 2. Keep up the good work!!”
Town of Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner
“With the necessary precautions, we have made the improvements needed to move to Phase 2. I am happy more people can get back to work.”
City of Bartlett Mayor A. Keith McDonald

Health officials have confirmed 3,761 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths across Shelby County.

Sunday, 3,719 COVID-19 cases were reported with 84 deaths. Total cases have increased by 42 cases and one death overnight.

More than 65 percent of residents have recovered from the deadly virus and more than 52,227 have been tested.

The Shelby County Health Department has focused on several zip codes with the highest COVID-19 cases.

Although the virus is most dangerous to elderly and individuals with underlying conditions, the age groups most affected in the county are ages 25 to 34 making up 17% of the cases and ages 45 to 54 making up 16% of the cases.

Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:

Arkansas

  • Crittenden -- 230 cases; 7 deaths; 192 recoveries
  • Cross -- 35 cases; 25 recoveries
  • Lee -- 11 cases; 1 death; 3 recoveries
  • Mississippi -- 61 cases; 28 recoveries
  • Phillips -- 5 cases; 1 death; 3 recoveries
  • Poinsett -- 26 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
  • St. Francis -- 335 cases; 128 recoveries

Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)

  • Alcorn -- 12 cases; 1 death
  • Benton -- 13 cases
  • Coahoma -- 76 cases; 3 deaths
  • DeSoto -- 385 cases; 5 deaths
  • Lafayette -- 109 cases; 3 deaths
  • Marshall -- 66 cases; 3 deaths
  • Panola -- 50 cases; 2 deaths
  • Quitman -- 21 cases
  • Tate -- 57 cases
  • Tippah -- 69 cases; 11 deaths
  • Tunica -- 56 cases; 2 deaths

Tennessee

  • Crockett -- 13 cases; 1 death; 9 recoveries
  • Dyer -- 44 cases; 35 recoveries
  • Fayette -- 90 cases; 2 deaths; 66 recoveries
  • Hardeman -- 182 cases; 19 recoveries
  • Haywood -- 29 cases; 1 death; 21 recoveries
  • Lauderdale -- 44 cases; 20 recoveries
  • McNairy -- 12 cases; 11 recoveries
  • Tipton -- 403 cases; 2 deaths; 91 recoveries

