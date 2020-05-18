Phase 2 of the Shelby County Back-to-Business plan begins today

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a news release from the Shelby County Health Department, Phase 2 of the Shelby County Back-to-Business plan begins May 18.
Local leaders made this decision by monitoring the growth in new cases, health care systems capacity, public health system capacity, and testing capacity.
During Phase 2, restaurants and retail still operate at 50% capacity. Civil buildings, churches and gyms move up to 50% capacity.
Sports facilities, like basketball courts open back up, with limits on how many people may use them.
For details on the next phase of the back-to-business plan, click here.
Health officials have confirmed 3,761 coronavirus cases and 85 deaths across Shelby County.
Sunday, 3,719 COVID-19 cases were reported with 84 deaths. Total cases have increased by 42 cases and one death overnight.
More than 65 percent of residents have recovered from the deadly virus and more than 52,227 have been tested.
The Shelby County Health Department has focused on several zip codes with the highest COVID-19 cases.
Although the virus is most dangerous to elderly and individuals with underlying conditions, the age groups most affected in the county are ages 25 to 34 making up 17% of the cases and ages 45 to 54 making up 16% of the cases.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
- Crittenden -- 230 cases; 7 deaths; 192 recoveries
- Cross -- 35 cases; 25 recoveries
- Lee -- 11 cases; 1 death; 3 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 61 cases; 28 recoveries
- Phillips -- 5 cases; 1 death; 3 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 26 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 335 cases; 128 recoveries
Mississippi (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 12 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 13 cases
- Coahoma -- 76 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 385 cases; 5 deaths
- Lafayette -- 109 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 66 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 50 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 21 cases
- Tate -- 57 cases
- Tippah -- 69 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 56 cases; 2 deaths
- Crockett -- 13 cases; 1 death; 9 recoveries
- Dyer -- 44 cases; 35 recoveries
- Fayette -- 90 cases; 2 deaths; 66 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 182 cases; 19 recoveries
- Haywood -- 29 cases; 1 death; 21 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 44 cases; 20 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 11 recoveries
- Tipton -- 403 cases; 2 deaths; 91 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.