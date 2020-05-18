Phase 2 of the Shelby County Back-to-Business plan begins today

“I am grateful for the hard work and many sacrifices of the residents of Shelby County. We have seen encouraging results because of a collective willingness to do all that we can to reduce the spread and embrace new skills, like social distancing. Although we still have a long way to go in Shelby County’s fight against COVID-19, we have made substantial progress and are therefore prepared to enter Phase 2. We all played a role in getting to this important mile marker. We all have a role to play to get to the next one.”

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris