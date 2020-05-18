Ready or not: Miss. Casinos to reopen Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After two long months casinos will be able to finally reopen on Thursday.
What do people really think about getting back in the game and going to Mississippi casinos?
“It has been hard but, I am glad that things are slowly starting to reopen. I just hope we remain cautious and abide by guidelines to stay safe,” said local Dennis Sweet.
Now that bars, restaurants, and salons are getting back in the swing of things, casinos are next in line to open their doors.
The Mississippi Gaming Commission decided to open this Thursday. It’s a move many say they are unsure of.
“I think it may be a little too early," said Sweet.
I think it is too soon," said Tera Eichelberger.
"If it is not necessary… there is no reason to jump the gun on that type of stuff,” said Lauren Spigner.
So before you get back in the players seat, here’s a few big changes you can expect.
Mississippi casinos must limit guests to 50% capacity, and check guests for any symptoms of Covid-19 before entering.
Guests are also being asked to use hand sanitizer and wear a mask while inside the casino.
A few other big changes you can expect to see, they are not allowing any entertainment or special event gatherings.
And before you hit the gaming tables there will be a three chair limit per table. You can check out a full list of casino guidelines here
Even with these strict safety measures put in place, many might not participate in the fun.
“I think things we do for fun may need to be put off for a little bit. If there are very strict guidelines and people follow them then it may be safe,” said Sweet.
“We don’t know! The virus calls the shots we just don’t know," said Eichelberger.
“And there are still new cases every single day,” said Spigner.
Casinos in Mississippi will open this Thursday at 8 am.
