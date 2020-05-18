SCS announces re-entry task force, long-term reopening strategy for fall semester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is planning a long-term reopening strategy for the upcoming fall semester along with the creation of a re-entry task force.
Ray says the group will be made up of key stakeholders with education, healthcare, faith-based and business experts to advise district officials on a longer-term strategy for reopening schools.
The task force comes as SCS prepares to reopen while keeping students, faculty and staff safe during this unprecedented time. Ray says the district wouldn’t be able to take those measures alone.
The re-entry task force will meet weekly to discuss key elements vital to the district’s reopening.
The district is also considering extending school days, extending the school year as a whole, implementing before and after school tutoring and Saturday school to make up for classroom instruction lost due to COVID-19 school closures.
