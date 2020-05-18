Suspect on the run after 55-year-old woman shot, killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The whole horrifying shooting was live on Facebook recorded by a bystander. Police now have that video. Now a wife, a great grandmother, just a woman in her front yard, is dead and police say the suspect is on the run.
“They shot my wife. They shot and killed my wife, my soulmate, my backbone," said James Bryant, the victim’s husband.
James’ wife of 25 years was not only a wife but a mother of three, a grandmother of seven and the great grandmother of 1-year-old Stacieon who she was holding when she was shot in the chest.
“The bullet hit her right here and the baby was right here," said James.
Patricia Bryant was standing near a now memorial for her watching a lot of commotion down the street. A lot of people were out watching.
“Somebody went and bust the windows," said neighbor Demetrice Clark.
You can see the broken windows at Clark’s house. Clark told WMC a year ago some people in the neighborhood got into some kind of dispute with her teenage daughters.
She thought it was over but she says someone broke out those people’s windows recently and she figures that is why her house was targeted Saturday afternoon. She said after a relative called she came home to check on her house. And that’s when she saw a man with a gun.
“I mean he was running and shooting, shooting like he was out of his mind," said Clark. "He really could have hit me.”
But she says she fell and the bullets missed her, hitting Patricia instead.
“My baby died right here in my arms because of some stupid, crazy human being got a gun in his hand," said James.
Police say Debra Prettie was seen breaking out the windows. She turned herself in on Sunday where police say she admitted to calling Darrell Peterson, the suspected shooter.
“It’s out of control," said James. “It’s really out of control, ridiculous. They killed my wife. She ain’t did nothing.”
Prettie is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder. Darrell Patterson, the shooting suspect, has not been captured. If you know where he is call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
