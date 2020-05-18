Temperatures and humidity take a nosedive this week

It's still cloudy with a few lingering showers in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi this morning. However, rain will end after 9 am and clouds will gradually clear. It will feel less humid today and high temperatures will be in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees lower than yesterday. Clouds will build back in tonight and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 75. Winds will be northwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly cloudy tomorrow with a slight chance for a pop-up shower. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. We will have more sunshine on Wednesday, but there could still be a stray shower in areas north of I-40. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will be back in full force on Friday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will also be a chance for afternoon storms on Friday.
WEEKEND: We will have another hot weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Although most of the area will be dry, we can’t rule out an afternoon pop-up shower over the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.