United Way of the Mid-South offers free tax prep with drive-thru, drop-off service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United Way of the Mid-South’s Free Tax Prep program is continuing its Drive-Thru Drop-Off service for the extended tax season.
The program allows filers to submit their tax return documents to process their refunds without ever leaving their vehicles, and it protects the safety and well-being of volunteers, staff and participants.
The IRS extended the regular tax filing deadline to July 15. All services are open Monday through Saturday until July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed for holidays. No appointments are necessary.
The program is open to file current year returns, prior year returns and amended returns. Participants must bring all appropriate documentation.
A “Stimulus Hotline” is also available to help individuals understand their eligibility, provide resources to prepare “stimulus”-related returns and to check the status of their current payment.
Call the United Way of the Mid-South Relief Call Center at (888) 709-0630 for more information.
