18-year-old driver arrested after deadly crash following chase with Dyersburg police

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened after a police chase in Dyersburg over the weekend.
According to the Dyersburg Police Department, an officer noticed multiple cars speeding around 1 a.m. Sunday on Highway 51 near Christie Street. The officer tried to stop the first car, an Infiniti, but it accelerated.
The officer gave up on the chase when the driver showed no signs of slowing, but a short time later the officer saw the Infiniti swerve, fishtail and go airborne.
Three passengers were ejected.
The officer stopped and began assessing the passengers’ injuries while calling EMS and fire.
Police say the driver, 18-year-old Jeremy Grant II, of Covington, got out of the Infiniti as the other vehicles in the group reached the crash scene. Fifteen to 20 people got out of their vehicles and began yelling at the officer.
Police say Grant tried to leave in a pickup truck. When the driver tried to drive off, the officer pulled his gun until backup could arrive. Grant ultimately got out of the truck but the driver sped off.
“The review of this incident is ongoing and the preliminary results are that the officer followed proper procedures and guidelines,” said Isbell in a statement. “The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle and it was immediately obvious to the officer that the driver of the Infiniti was going to evade the officer’s attempt to stop the vehicle. The officer following departmental policy, immediately disengaged the attempted traffic stop and did not pursue the vehicle.”
One passenger died at the scene. The other two passengers are hospitalized in Memphis. Their conditions have not been released.
Grant is charged with evading arrest for fleeing the Dyersburg traffic stop. THP’s crash investigation is ongoing.
