Agricenter Farmer’s Market reopens after closing for weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More attractions in Shelby County are reopening after being closed for weeks. The Agricenter Farmers Market welcomed customers Tuesday.
Vendors set up shop weeks after things came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. Now in every part of the market, there are reminders of just how much things have changed.
Peach World vendor Danielle Oswald said, "It's been a little hectic trying to get things set up a little different than we normally have."
The experience is less intimate. Customers can no longer walk freely down the aisles, or even touch the produce they are thinking about buying.
“Normally we have shelves full and people can pick their own stuff. We can’t really do that much right now,” Oswald explained.
While it may seem like a hassle, President and CEO of the Agricenter John Butler said it is in everyone’s best interests.
"We wanted to make sure we had a chance to open for our farmers here, and then also do it in a safe way for our consumers and our staff," Butler said.
Opening the farmer's market is a sign of hope for Agricenter International because other areas of business, like the Expo Center, took a big hit during this pandemic.
“It’s also been very emotional. All those trickle-down effects has led us to have to lay some people off,” Butler said.
So, even though there are signs, markers, and shrink wrap barriers reminding people to stay apart, farmers and customers alike are grateful to return to the market.
“You have to wait a bit longer but I’m really glad about what they’ve done,” said customer Jenna Cornell.
The market is also limiting their hours to Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No crafts or non-food items will be sold.
