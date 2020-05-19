Clouds, a little sun and a stray shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with a little sun at times through sunset. A stray shower is possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57. Winds northwest at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: It will be partly to mostly cloudy again tomorrow with a slight chance for a pop-up shower. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.
LATE WEEK: High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday. The heat and humidity will be back in full force on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will also be a chance for a few afternoon storms on Friday.
WEEKEND: We will have another muggy weekend with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. A shower or storm can’t rule out at any time, but the chance is only at 30% for now. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70. It will remain muggy and warm through early next week.
