Clouds & rain chances remain as a warmer pattern begins

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: N 5 Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: 5-10 High: 77
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 60
THIS WEEK: Moisture continues to stream into the Mid-South from the north keeping clouds in place tonight and tomorrow along with a slight chance for a few isolated showers through Wednesday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows near 70.
THIS WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day mainly during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the mid 80s.
