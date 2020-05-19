Escapee from Dyer County Jail could be in Memphis area, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help tracking down an escapee from Dyer County Jail.
According to a news release, Herman Parker was a trusty and walked away from the jail April 19. He’s facing felony charges for drugs and escaping custody.
Parker also has a federal supervised release violation for being a felon in possession of a firearm and warrants out of Shelby County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a weapon.
Parker is African American, about 5 feet 6 and 190 pounds.
Authorities believe Parker is in the Memphis area. They’re asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 731-431-2803.
