Gold Strike Casino Resort announces reopening date amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - MGM Resorts International has made a big announcement for Gold Strike Casino in Tunica, Mississippi.
According to a news release, Gold Strike will reopen May 25. Gold Strike will offer food and beverage options from Pickle & Jam, Chicago Steakhouse, the Buffet and Stage 2.
All buffet food will be served by team members - there will be no self-service. Many property amenities will be limited in this first phase of opening.
- Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training.
- Employees will be required to wear masks; Guests are strongly encouraged, and in some settings where physical distancing is more difficult and/or barriers do not exist, will be required to do so. Examples of where masks will be required include salons, table games where physical barriers are not in place and elevators if riding with guests outside of their travel group. Masks will be provided, free of charge.
- A physical distancing policy will be enforced in public areas, with floor guides serving as reminders throughout the properties.
- For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers will be installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks for employees and guests.
- MGM Resorts has fabricated handwashing stations that will be conveniently placed on casino floors.
- Digital menus will be available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company’s Food & Beverage outlets.
- To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests will receive a text message notification when their tables are ready.
- Guestroom Attendants will wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and will change gloves between guestrooms.
You can begin making room reservations on May 25.
Mississippi Gaming Commission guidelines say casinos must operate at a 50 percent capacity. Table games and slot machines will be configured to allow physical distancing.
Valet parking will also be temporarily discontinued, self-parking will be available for all guests.
Southland Casino in West Memphis, Arkansas reopened May 18.
