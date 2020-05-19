James Taylor, Jackson Browne tour stop in Memphis rescheduled

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fans of James Taylor and Jackson Brown will have to wait another year before they see the duo perform in Memphis.
The pair was scheduled to perform Saturday, June 27, at FedExForum.
But on April 3, citing “unprecedented circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” the singers postponed their U.S. tour indefinitely.
The FedExForum announced on Tuesday the Memphis concert has been rescheduled for June 26, 2021.
“Further information will be announced in a timely manner,” a Friday news release stated.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all new dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.
“Disappointing as it is to have to reschedule these shows, our first tour together, we look forward with intense excitement to next spring when, hopefully, we’ll finally get to set this thing in motion,” Taylor and Browne were quoted as saying. "We were hoping to reschedule the tour a bit sooner but the experts we consulted have advised waiting for a full year. ”
They ended their statement with: “We thank you all for your patience and understanding and are really encouraged by the majority of you who are holding onto your tickets. We WILL honor them."
