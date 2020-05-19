Kroger Health, Hilton Memphis offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kroger Health has partnered with Hilton Memphis to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing hoping to administer 250 tests a day but for a limited time only.
Free testing will available for the next two weeks in the Hilton Memphis parking (939 Ridgelake Blvd.) lot beginning Tuesday, May 19 through Thursday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 27 through Friday May 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
A virtual screening tool based on the Centers for Disease Control guidelines will decide if you are eligible for testing. Eligible individuals also include health care workers, symptomatic individuals and asymptomatic individuals.
This location has self-administered nasal swab kits that must be ordered and observed by a provider.
Results are expected within 48 hours.
If you are interested, you can schedule a test at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.