Memphis Botanic Gardens and Agricenter Farmer’s Market reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic garden is welcoming visitors, but for the most part, you’ll only be able to take a stroll.
The Garden reopened May 7 to members only. It reopened to daily fee guests May 19.
Many parts of the gardens will still be closed off. Only outdoor activities are allowed.
The Children's Garden will remain closed for now, as well as areas like the red bridge and Prehistoric Plant Trail.
The Nursery plant shop is taking online orders only and Fratelli's restaurant is only doing curbside pickup.
Visitors are encouraged to order tickets online and there will be no cash payments.
This month their hours are limited to 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. They’ll resume normal summertime hours on June 1.
Also opening today is the Agricenter Farmer’s Market but they’re making changes to their hours too.
They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. And for right now, crafts and other non-food items will not be sold.
Both businesses are urging people to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.