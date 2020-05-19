Memphis Uber driver delivering meals to hospital workers gets surprised with new car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last month, we brought you the inspiring story of a Memphis Uber driver delivering meals every night for tired hospital workers on the night shift and you responded!
Tammy Rivera says she received dozens of donations after our story and her campaign has been noticed worldwide.
For the last two months, Rivera has bought 3,500 meals from locally-owned restaurants to deliver to the nurses and doctors at Germantown Methodist Hospital. Now her generosity has been repaid, as she continues her incredible work.
It all started with a Facebook post after Rivera gave a tired nurse an Uber ride home from Methodist Germantown Hospital.
Tuesday, she will deliver meals for the 60th straight day to weary nurses and doctors in the COVID-19 unit.
“I keep pinching myself that this has continued, which is great because the need is still there,” said Rivera.
With 3,500 meals delivered and tens of thousands donated, Rivera has received recognition in the New York Post and even the Daily Mail in London!
The only thing holding her back was her old, struggling car.
“Kind of like a box of chocolates I never knew what I was going to get when I started the car,” Rivera said.
Tammy didn’t know the surprise that awaited her when she was featured on the Mother’s Day episode of the Red Table Talk Show, hosted on Facebook by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne and daughter Willow.
“I had no idea, none!” Rivera said.
“Tammy Rivera is a single mom of two who makes her living as an Uber driver in Memphis...” Jada Pinkett Smith said in her show.
After sharing her story, including snippets from our original story, the Smith Family Foundation did something incredible.
“We want to purchase for you an eco-friendly car. A brand new one. Yes for Mother’s Day,” Smith said.
“Oh my gosh!” Tammy responded through tears.
“I have never known such generosity in my entire life,” Rivera told WMC Action News 5 on Tuesday.
Tammy is already riding around in her new wheels, helping her deliver food each night. Everywhere she goes she carries a note of gratitude from the daughter of a man who died of COVID-19 in Germantown Methodist.
In a special ceremony, that girl gave Rivera her new car keys.
“I look at it almost every day since I got the car,” Rivera said. “This is why I’m doing what I’m doing.”
Rivera is still making deliveries every night and you can donate through Venmo, PayPal or the GoFundMe account.
Donations can be made on Venmo to her account: @Tamara-Rivera-26 or to her PayPal account at her email: wethreesing@gmail.com
The GoFundMe account is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/20eehgsao0
You can use #FeedTheFrontLine when you send your donation!
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.