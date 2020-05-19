3 men arrested after shots were fired at SCSO detective Monday morning

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are facing charges for allegedly shooting at a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detective early Monday morning.
Captain Anthony Buckner, spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, says the detective was investigating a car believed to be used in a recent carjacking.
Buckner says the detective was following the vehicle near Quince and Riverdale Road when the vehicle stopped and its occupants began shooting before speeding away.
The detective did not return fire and was not injured. Deputies found 15 shell casings at the scene.
On Monday afternoon, detectives found the vehicle in a neighborhood near Hacks Cross Road and Shelby Drive. Buckner says two armed suspects led detectives on a short face before they were captured along with a third suspect who didn’t run.
Detectives arrested Earnest Ryan, 24, Lance Tate, 19, and Mohamed Sambe, 23. Buckner says Ryan and Tate both hand handguns on them and a handgun was found near where Sambe was captured.
Buckner says Tate and Sambe admitted shots were fired that morning after they noticed they were being followed.
All three men are charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
