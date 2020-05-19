Mid-South business headlines: Hopdoddy in mid-town closes; phase 2 of reopening looks to aid struggling restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 pandemic has changed businesses around the world. Even knocking many out of business altogether, like Hopdoddy, a popular burger bar that says it’s now shutting down its Mid-Town location.
Hopdoddy has two locations in Memphis, and the mid-town location was actually the first one built back in 2018.
We asked Meagan Nichols, managing editor for the Memphis Business Journal what factors in conjunction with the pandemic she thinks led to this decision.
“You think about where it is located," said Nichols. "You know there’s not a lot that’s been happening at Overton Square, so that’s a lot of foot traffic and normal business they would maybe get just from being so close to that entertainment zone. That’s virtually been stopped.”
Nichols says Hopdoddy is having to close several of its locations across the country that have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Just, in general, the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by this crisis and we’re just going to have to wait and see both here locally and across the country what restaurants can really weather this economic downturn," said Nichols.
Although Shelby County has entered into phase two of the county’s reopening plan that has not changed restaurant capacity guidelines. Local restaurants are still operating at 50% capacity with the addition of bar seating now available.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.